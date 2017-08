From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A 17-year-old was shot dead on the back porch of a Tarrant house Friday afternoon.

The alleged shooter is now being interviewed by police.

The victim posted a Facebook Live video shortly before the 2:30 shooting that showed him holding a weapon.

The shooting took place at 1434 Thomason Avenue.

The resident of the home told police the teen was trying to rob him at gunpoint and that’s when he fired on him.