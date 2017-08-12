Birmingham police identify victim of homicide on Bessemer Road

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – Officers from the Birmingham Police Department have identified a victim in a shooting at Bessemer Road on early Saturday morning. Myron Pratt, 47, was identified as the victim.

The shooting occurred at the 1800 block of Bessemer Road in Birmingham. Police were called to respond to a report of a man that was shot. When officers arrived, they discovered Pratt lying on the floor. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Narcotics were discovered at the scene. Police believe that there were several men at the house and that an argument and physical altercation broke out, leading to the shooting. No suspects have been brought into custody.

Anyone with information on the case are advised to call BPD homicide detectives at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.