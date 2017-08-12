James Dobson endorses Roy Moore for senate

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Evangelist James Dobson, who is the founder of Focus on the Family, has endorsed Roy Moore for the U.S. Senate, according to AL.com.

Moore currently leads in the primary race for the senate over Luther Strange and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks. The former Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court has led a career marked with controversy. He was first ousted for refusing the take down a Ten Commandments statue from the Alabama Judicial Building in 2003 and again in 2016 for continuing the ban on same-sex marriage after it was legalized.

“I am honored to have the endorsement of Dr. Dobson. Dr. Dobson and Focus on the Family have been having a positive impact for 40 years, by helping build strong marriages and families, which leads to a stronger America,” Moore said in a statement.