Steven Ray Vaughan, 33, of Trussville, passed away August 11, 2017. His wife Ashley and his children, two-year-old Daniel and five-month-old twins, Eli and Emma, survive Steven. Although Steven lived with and died from the effects of Cystic Fibrosis, he lived a full and influential life and fought courageously against the disease until the very end.

Steven is also survived by his father, Steve Vaughan, mother, Kathy Slaten, brother, Matthew Bagley, sister, Megan Slaten, paternal grandparents Jimmy and Louis Vaughan, maternal grandmother, Pat Smothers, in-laws, Danny and Janet Keith, and sister-n-law, Amie Keith. His maternal grandfather, Reynold Blake, predeceases him. He also leaves behind a community of close friends and family who loved and supported him until his final moments.

Steven grew up in Clay and graduated from Clay Chalkville High School in 2003. He went on to study business management at the University of Alabama at Birmingham where he graduated in 2010. He was employed with Coyote Logistics in Birmingham.

A memorial service will be held at Faith Community Fellowship Church Tuesday, August 15. Visitation will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the service at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the non-profit foundation, Stevie Ray’s Second Wind. Those donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 321, 459 Main Street, Trussville, AL. 35173.