Steven Ray Vaughan
Steven Ray Vaughan, 33, of Trussville, passed away August 11, 2017. His wife Ashley and his children, two-year-old Daniel and five-month-old twins, Eli and Emma, survive Steven. Although Steven lived with and died from the effects of Cystic Fibrosis, he lived a full and influential life and fought courageously against the disease until the very end.
Steven is also survived by his father, Steve Vaughan, mother, Kathy Slaten, brother, Matthew Bagley, sister, Megan Slaten, paternal grandparents Jimmy and Louis Vaughan, maternal grandmother, Pat Smothers, in-laws, Danny and Janet Keith, and sister-n-law, Amie Keith. His maternal grandfather, Reynold Blake, predeceases him. He also leaves behind a community of close friends and family who loved and supported him until his final moments.
Steven grew up in Clay and graduated from Clay Chalkville High School in 2003. He went on to study business management at the University of Alabama at Birmingham where he graduated in 2010. He was employed with Coyote Logistics in Birmingham.
A memorial service will be held at Faith Community Fellowship Church Tuesday, August 15. Visitation will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the service at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the non-profit foundation, Stevie Ray’s Second Wind. Those donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 321, 459 Main Street, Trussville, AL. 35173.
Comments
Prayers
So sorry!
Praying for the Lord to give you peace,comfort and strength Ashley! God bless you and your 3 precious children..
Ashley Vaughan, I am so very sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
So sad. Prayers for the family.
Prayers to all his family
prayers for family and friends
Praying for his family.
Praying…such a fighter….
Praying for this family.
Prayers for his family.
Praying for this family and friends. So sad
I was very sad to hear of Steven’s passing 🙁 I don’t the family personally, but I do know what it’s like to love someone with cystic fibrosis, my 19 yr old daughter has CF. My prayers are with his wife and children, as well as everyone affected by this loss ♡ May God wrap his loving arms around each and every one of you and hold you close and comfort you. God Bless, The Julie family ♡
Carter Alvis
Oh gosh. Incredibly sad. Prayers for his loved ones.
Prayers for Ashley and the children. So sorry to hear of his passing.
Praying for his wife and children.
I’m so sorry for your loss. May Gods blessing be with you and your whole family. Rest In Peace Steven!!
Prayers for family
I’M SO SORRY ! PRAYERS FOR U AND YOUR!!!
Praying for strength for this beautiful family!
Prayers for this precious family
❤️
Prayers sent
Stacey Hall
Praying for God’s peace for Steven’s family. He was a wonderful person.
Condolences to the family
Praying for the family
Prayers for the family
God bless that family. Give them the peace, strength and comfort in their grief that only You can. In Jesus’ name.
Beautiful family. RIP Steven.
God bless the family. Prayers for peace.
Praying for this family!!!
So sorry for your loss praying for Gods blessings and healing
Ashley so very sorry, praying for you and the little ones and all family and friends, he is resting now in Gods Arms, love you Ashley!!!!