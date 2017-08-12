 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Obituaries » Steven Ray Vaughan

Steven Ray Vaughan

Posted by: Posted date: August 12, 2017

Steven Ray Vaughan, 33, of Trussville, passed away August 11, 2017. His wife Ashley and his children, two-year-old Daniel and five-month-old twins, Eli and Emma, survive Steven. Although Steven lived with and died from the effects of Cystic Fibrosis, he lived a full and influential life and fought courageously against the disease until the very end.

Steven Ray Vaughan

Steven is also survived by his father, Steve Vaughan, mother, Kathy Slaten, brother, Matthew Bagley, sister, Megan Slaten, paternal grandparents Jimmy and Louis Vaughan, maternal grandmother, Pat Smothers, in-laws, Danny and Janet Keith, and sister-n-law, Amie Keith. His maternal grandfather, Reynold Blake, predeceases him. He also leaves behind a community of close friends and family who loved and supported him until his final moments.

Steven grew up in Clay and graduated from Clay Chalkville High School in 2003. He went on to study business management at the University of Alabama at Birmingham where he graduated in 2010. He was employed with Coyote Logistics in Birmingham.

A memorial service will be held at Faith Community Fellowship Church Tuesday, August 15. Visitation will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the service at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the non-profit foundation, Stevie Ray’s Second Wind. Those donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 321, 459 Main Street, Trussville, AL. 35173.

Comments

  1. Diane Byrd Wyatt says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Prayers

  2. Ernie Johnston says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    So sorry!

  3. Vicki Jordan Hardin says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Praying for the Lord to give you peace,comfort and strength Ashley! God bless you and your 3 precious children..

  4. Gena Ray Cranford says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Ashley Vaughan, I am so very sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.

  5. Sheryl Cooper says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    So sad. Prayers for the family.

  6. Gwen Lackey says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Prayers to all his family

  7. Cindy Cody says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    prayers for family and friends

  8. Christy Culpepper Hollier says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    Praying for his family.

  9. Kathy Sills says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    Praying…such a fighter….

  10. Kathy Carlin says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    Praying for this family.

  11. Misti Stupp Garrison says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Prayers for his family.

  12. Diann Hays says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Praying for this family and friends. So sad

  13. Kimberly Julie says:
    August 12, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    I was very sad to hear of Steven’s passing 🙁 I don’t the family personally, but I do know what it’s like to love someone with cystic fibrosis, my 19 yr old daughter has CF. My prayers are with his wife and children, as well as everyone affected by this loss ♡ May God wrap his loving arms around each and every one of you and hold you close and comfort you. God Bless, The Julie family ♡

  14. Lacey Alvis says:
    August 12, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Carter Alvis

  15. Kristin Hamm says:
    August 12, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Oh gosh. Incredibly sad. Prayers for his loved ones.

  16. Ginger Owen Pruet says:
    August 12, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    Prayers for Ashley and the children. So sorry to hear of his passing.

  17. Lois Grooms says:
    August 12, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Praying for his wife and children.

  18. Linda Kay Reno says:
    August 12, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    I’m so sorry for your loss. May Gods blessing be with you and your whole family. Rest In Peace Steven!!

  19. Cathy Norris Dowd says:
    August 12, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Prayers for family

  20. Dianne Vick says:
    August 12, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    I’M SO SORRY ! PRAYERS FOR U AND YOUR!!!

  21. Julie H. Mccown says:
    August 12, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Praying for strength for this beautiful family!

  22. Terri McSweeney Atkinson says:
    August 12, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Prayers for this precious family

  23. Kay Saruse Vinson says:
    August 12, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    ❤️

  24. Dottie Medley says:
    August 12, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Prayers sent

  25. Wendy Hall Cascio says:
    August 12, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Stacey Hall

  26. DeLina Hanson-Carroll says:
    August 12, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Praying for God’s peace for Steven’s family. He was a wonderful person.

  27. Michael Blankenship says:
    August 12, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Condolences to the family

  28. Jennifer Ives McCain says:
    August 12, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Praying for the family

  29. Debbie C. Lawley says:
    August 12, 2017 at 10:00 pm
  30. Theresa Jordan says:
    August 12, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Prayers for the family

  31. Catherine Higginbotham says:
    August 12, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    God bless that family. Give them the peace, strength and comfort in their grief that only You can. In Jesus’ name.

  32. Jackie Browning says:
    August 12, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Beautiful family. RIP Steven.

  33. Stephanie Stewart Young says:
    August 12, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    God bless the family. Prayers for peace.

  34. Melissa Berry Jackson says:
    August 12, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Praying for this family!!!

  35. Carla Brown says:
    August 12, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    So sorry for your loss praying for Gods blessings and healing

  36. Rita Morgan says:
    August 12, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    Ashley so very sorry, praying for you and the little ones and all family and friends, he is resting now in Gods Arms, love you Ashley!!!!

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top