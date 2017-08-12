VIDEO: More than 100 shots fired during fight in Tuscaloosa parking deck

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TUSCALOOSA –An incident that started as a fight between two girls in a Tuscaloosa parking deck quickly escalated when people began firing guns, police said.

According to police spokesman captain Kip Hart, the incident occurred on July 23 at around 11:30 p.m. in a parking deck at 2330 Jack Warner Parkway on he northern edge of downtown Tuscaloosa. The parking deck is at the Riverfront Village complex.

Police recovered more than 100 shell casings from at least six guns, including a rifle.

The surveillance video released by police shows multiple shooters firing indiscriminately into the air and firing directly at occupied vehicles. Amazingly, no one was hit or injured.

Hart said the investigation indicates the crowd gathered because two females planned to fight each other at the parking deck. Fights then broke out among others in the group before the guns came out and the shooting started.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call the Tuscaloosa Police Department.