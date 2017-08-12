Violence at ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Virginia, state of emergency declared

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – Clashes between protesters and counter protesters at a “Unite the Right” rally in Virginia has prompted Gov. Terry McAuliffe to declare a state of emergency. Among the incidents at the rally was a car that ran into multiple people, leaving an unknown amount of injuries.

The “Unite the Right” rally that is taking place in Charlottesville, VA is a response to the planned removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee. The rally is being held mainly by white nationalists and so-called alt-right supporters.

Last night, a torch-lit march held by alt-right supporters at the statue led to fights between protesters and counter-protesters. At least one arrest was made.

Today, a car crashed into multiple counter-protesters who were marching through the city. Video of the incident shows two stationary cars being rear-ended by another car that drove directly into the crowd before fleeing the scene. It is not yet known exactly if the crash was accidental or intentional.