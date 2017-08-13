‘SonicSpy’ spyware infecting more than 1,000 Android apps

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

More than 1,000 apps on Android, including Google Play Store, have been infected by a spyware called SonicSpy, according to WVTM 13.

The spyware is said to be able to take pictures, send texts, spy on Wi-Fi access points and track phone calls. Criminals using this spyware can gain access to Android customers’ personal information. SonicSpy was discovered by Lookout, a mobile security firm in San Francisco.

Apps that were discovered to be infected by SonicSpy were Soniac, Hulk Messenger and Troy Chat. Google has removed these apps by the spyware continues to infect others.

Android users are advised not to download apps from unknown sources. Reading reviews from other users and installing security apps may also help in avoiding SonicSpy and other malware like it.