Drowned man recovered from lake in Shelby Co.

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

SHELBY COUNTY – A man from Helena has died after going into Lake Lay in Shelby County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The incident occurred on Saturday when Maxie Pernell Blalock, III, 41, went into the lake near Waxahatchee Creek but did not come back up. His body was recovered by authorities today. According to ALEA, he was found near the area he first went into.

Calera Dive Team, NE Shelby Rescue, Tallapoosa Rescue, Childersburg Rescue and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office assisted ALEA with recovering Blalock’s body.

No further information is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate with the Marine Patrol Division.