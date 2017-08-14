Expect delays due to lane closure on North Chalkville Road this week

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Motorists should expect delays on North Chalkville Road this week as Jefferson County road crews work to improve drainage in the area near Snake Hill Road.

Mayor Buddy Choat urged drivers to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the road work, which county commissioner Joe Knight said could take several days.

“They’ll be excavating the ditch and installing a drainage pipe for storm water,” Knight said. “We’ll cover the pipe and fill the ditch, which will make the road much safer.”

Knight said workers may find it necessary to close one lane for extended periods of time over the next several days while they complete the project. Any closures would begin after morning rush hour and school traffic with plans to open both lanes before the afternoon rush hour.

Drivers going south on Chalkville Road can take Valley Road until it turns into Linden Street and take a right onto Highland Avenue to reach U.S. Highway 11 south of downtown.

Drivers can also detour around the work by taking Green Drive to Trussville-Clay Road and turning right to get back to North Chalkville Road south of the construction area.