Jasper man killed in Walker Co. wreck

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A single-vehicle crash early this morning claimed the life of a Jasper man.

Travis Randall Remington, 24, was killed when the 2012 Hyundai he was driving left the roadway and entered the median.

He continued off the roadway, between two bridges and landed in the Warrior River.

Remington and his vehicle were recovered from the water by rescue personnel and the Walker County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team at approximately 7:30 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at 1:08 a.m. today on Interstate 22 near the 74 mile marker, three miles east of Cordova.

In addition to Troopers from ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division, ALEA’s Aviation and Marine Patrol Divisions also responded and assisted with the search.