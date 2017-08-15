ALDOT planning electronic field survey data collection on I-459 in Bessemer

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Beginning Thursday, if weather permits, the Alabama Department of Transportation will perform an Electronic Field Survey Data Collection on I-459 Northbound and Southbound from the I-59 Interchange (Milepost 0.0) to the Morgan Road Interchange (Exit 6), in Bessemer, as follows:

Work will begin in the southbound direction, and all southbound lanes will be blocked with troopers, but traffic should be rolling most of the time. Intermittent stops are possible in this procedure. Once the southbound direction is completed the operation will move to the northbound direction.

All lanes will be opened no later than 1 p.m. This pavement survey should only take a single day to complete contingent on weather conditions and work progress.

Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival and departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area.