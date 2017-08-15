Armed robbery takes place tonight in Trussville McDonald’s parking lot
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE — City police say two male robbers, one armed with a handgun, tonight forced a male in the parking lot of a Trussville McDonalds restaurant to give them his wallet.
Trussville Police detective Michael Bruce said authorities do not know how much cash or credit cards were inside the wallet taken by two black males at the fast food eatery located at 1111 North Chalkville Road.
“Right now, we’re following up on leads,” Bruce said.
Because of conflicting reports from eye witnesses in regard to the automobile used to get away, Trussville police, for now, have declined to reveal details on the automobile used in the commission of the crime.
The robbery took place at approximately 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Multiple in Trussville for sure. Mostly high school kids who are in the beginning stages of getting bad off on pills & robbing cars or their parents wallets to support their growing habits. Hell even breaking into houses from time to time. But holding up a McDonald’s in the location that it’s in and being a Trussville resident knowing the area, I know that is a VERY frequently passed area for the swarms of police who occupy Trussville. With that said. It would be a bold move for a Trussville resident to do so. But a crime of that caliber usually is found in the neighboring city of Centerpoint.
There needs to be a line drawn. Roebuck, Huffman and center point all used to be good places. Now, not so much. Push it back the other direction.
CP and Trussville are nothing alike. CP wasn’t a city for years while it was growing. Apartment complexes were built all over the place and they eventually got run down and cheap. The residents of CP had no say-so about the community since there was no city government. Trussville is the exact opposite. Virtually no apartments in the city limits and complete control of their city thru the city government.
Amy Williams the one in Tuscaloosa that happened this morning was a guy waiting for someone to come out with the deposit to go to the bank. That one has to be an inside job. Hope they catch them too
About a year ago I was in that McDonald’s parking lot (using their wifi lol), and a group of teenagers started arguing inside the play area. Then a guy held a girl up to the side by her neck and was punching her in the face! Y’all, nobody intervened! I called 911 and by the time the cops got there, the guy took off. I think it’s a dangerous place because it’s so secluded.
There’s a lot of crime in Trussvile , for some reason they sweep it under the rug and keep it hush hush!!
Fyi this was an individual robbed, not McDonald’s. However there had been a string of the actual McDonald locations being robbed all around Birmingham a couple of months ago. The police around the city and suburban areas all knew and worked together. This is not just from Centerpoint. We’ve had criminals from all areas of Birmingham go to more influential areas to rob. It makes sense. I don’t think they’re going to go to lower income areas of Birmingham to rob. Be aware of your surroundings and pay attention at all times. Trust no one you don’t know!
Amy Nesbitt Brackett crime stats are public. Please provide the source of information you are using to justify your position.
Last month there was a drive by shooting at Tutwiler Farms…crime has found it way to Trussville
