You Are Here: Home » Local News » Armed robbery takes place tonight in Trussville McDonald’s parking lot

Armed robbery takes place tonight in Trussville McDonald’s parking lot

Posted by: Posted date: August 15, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — City police say two male robbers, one armed with a handgun, tonight forced a male in the parking lot of a Trussville McDonalds restaurant to give them his wallet.

The parking lot of a McDonalds restaurant on North Chalkville Road was the scene of an armed robbery tonight.

Trussville Police detective Michael Bruce said authorities do not know how much cash or credit cards were inside the wallet taken by two black males at the fast food eatery located at 1111 North Chalkville Road.

“Right now, we’re following up on leads,” Bruce said.

Because of conflicting reports from eye witnesses in regard to the automobile used to get away, Trussville police, for now, have declined to reveal details on the automobile used in the commission of the crime.

The robbery took place at approximately 7:30 p.m. tonight.

 

 

Comments

  1. Diane Massey Minton says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:08 am

  2. Diane Massey Minton says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:09 am

    Infuriating!!!!!!!!!!

  3. Janice Gafnea Gallagher says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:09 am

    Where do they get all the guns, amazing?

  4. Seth N Chrystal Sheppard says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:10 am

    SandonandMycalee Stults

  5. Lekea Payne says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:10 am

    Wtf?!!!

  6. Jerry Stevens says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:10 am

    Thugs.

  7. Lekea Payne says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:10 am

    Eugene Moore Glenn Slocumb

  8. Chris Clendenin says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:10 am

    Arlene Hicks

  9. Gary Wall says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:10 am

    Susan Anderson look at this. Crazy

  10. Mack Kilpatrick says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:11 am

    Centerpoint moving in….

  11. Erin Osborn Gladden says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:12 am

    Nathan Gladden

  12. Boudreaux Mize says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:12 am

    Joey Decker what you think about this?

  13. Demetrich Kerri Wallace says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:12 am

    Xander Wallace Graycie Wallace

  14. Mick Phillips says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:12 am

    Never have a gun when you need one…

  15. Brok N Maegan says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:13 am

    Kathryn Williamson Alan Williamson

  16. Joey Decker says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:13 am

    Should have been packing lol

  17. Haley Martin says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:13 am

    Brendan Grondines

  18. Josh Kloepfer says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:14 am

    Center Point2.0

  19. Rashel Wallace Rodgers says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:14 am

    Darren Griffin

  20. Timothy M Taylor says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:14 am

    I always have a gun, just in case I need one.

  21. Boudreaux Mize says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:14 am

    Joey Decker I was thinking the same exact thing. Give each 1 a bullet and send them driving off

  22. Susan Anderson says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:14 am

    Whoa! Dang!!!

  23. Van AndLori Currey says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:14 am

    Oh goodness!!!

  24. Tjo Johnson says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:15 am

    Dang first Tuscaloosa now here..do we have a Robber that only robs McDonald’s in towns that begin with T???

  25. Gary Wall says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:15 am

    AnTione Newton look at this. Susan becareful

  26. Justin Wood says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:16 am

    At 7:30? Geez. Get your Glocks out, folks.

  27. Kati Jenkins Bullock says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:16 am

    T.L. Mitchell Tracy Burt Keri Roe Kayla Barnes too close for comfort

  28. Timothy M Taylor says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:16 am

    Most of the time they are stolen! They are crooks and thieves….

  29. Miranda Cassidy says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:16 am

    Nicole Steele

  30. Jessie Jay Phillips-Chaney says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:17 am

    Kelly L Washington here we go….criminals live and go anywhere to commit crimes.

  31. Sandra Morton Wright says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:17 am

    Omg

  32. Mick Phillips says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:17 am

    Me too….24/7.

  33. Linda Mitchell says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:17 am

    Man you never know I am in there alot

  34. Abbey Trotter says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:17 am

    Patti O’Brien Trotter

  35. Jessica McCleskey says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:17 am

    Evan McCleskey

  36. Ashley L. Hill says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:18 am

    Melinda Lake Robinson Stephanie Cannon Jennifer Michelle Carney Delores Akin Slone

  37. Kelley Amberson Leamon says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:18 am

    From all the car break ins.

  38. Lindsay Lee says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:18 am

    Len Lee

  39. Kami Lynn Watts says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:18 am

    Laura Hathcock Gibbs Jerie Lynn Alexander Hathcock

  40. Tracy Burt says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:18 am

    They would be pissed if they got my wallet. I keep a couple of quarters for when I go to Aldi but other than that you are out of luck! 😂

  41. Timothy M Taylor says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:19 am

    I’m at home watching TV and mine is about a foot away.

  42. Hau Anthony Huynh says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:19 am

    Larry Adams

  43. Arlene Hicks says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:19 am

    Not suprising at all. Just thugs spreading out into Trussvegas. We all knew it was coming

  44. Monique Greenlee says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:19 am

    William Lowery

  45. Glenn Slocumb says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:19 am

    Wow!

  46. Maria Collins says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:19 am

    Alicia Andrews Underwood omg

  47. Carie Jones Peeples says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:19 am

    Matthew D. Peeples, Shane Dunn

  48. Kati Jenkins Bullock says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:20 am

    Right?!? Mine too

  49. Paul Broadley says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:20 am

    As I’ve said before, Trussville is the next Center Point – sooner than later!

  50. Lekea Payne says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:20 am

    Ikr!!! This is crazy!!!

  51. Mick Phillips says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:21 am

    I have one on my body all the time…

  52. Tijuana Pettway says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:21 am

    Kinosha K Pettway

  53. Jamie Lankford Chappell says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:21 am

    Goodness, that’s close! Gotta do something about this area before somebody gets killed.

  54. Ricky King says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:22 am

    The Hamburglar strikes again!

  55. Sullivan Harris Dorene says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:22 am

    Could have been residents of Trussville. Crime isn’t isolated to residents of certain areas.

  56. Shelia Tipton says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:22 am

    Vance Tipton

  57. Rebecca Ford says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:23 am

    Cathy Slovensky

  58. Vance Tipton says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:23 am

    😮

  59. Beverly Swain says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:23 am

    Terri Tumlin I’m gonna need you to transfer please.

  60. Laura Long Goolsby says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:23 am

    I didn’t criminals were limited to one zip code…I’ve heard of plenty homegrown in Trussville.

  61. Sullivan Harris Dorene says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:24 am

    The crime has got to stop! Praying..

  62. Dianne Dorsey Gilbert says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:24 am

    McDonalds, downtown Tuscaloosa, was robbed today. I’m almost afraid to go outside. Geez.

  63. Patrice M. Harlson says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:24 am

    Jessie Jay Phillips-Chaney

  64. Stephanie Hawkins Morrison says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:24 am

    Sadly yes 🙁

  65. Jessie Jay Phillips-Chaney says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:25 am

    Seen it very sad.

  66. Christal O'Steen Dean says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:26 am

    Talina Gibbs

  67. Jennifer Michelle Carney says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:26 am

    Omg.. So scary!!!

  68. Amy Williams says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:26 am

    The hamburglar 😂

  69. Nancy Wegener Kramer says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:26 am

    I guess you can’t trust anyone in Trustville anymore. All joking aside, I hope no one was hurt

  70. Karla Pearson says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:27 am

    Chanel Mason smh..

  71. Amy Williams says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:28 am

  72. George Omaish says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:28 am

    Always heard people saying that Trussville and Helena are the 2 safest towns in Alabama.. Seems like everywhere sucks now..

  73. Ashley L. Hill says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:28 am

    To close for comfort and glad I don’t work night shift! However, it’s not safe anytime ANYWHERE anymore!

  74. Mack Kilpatrick says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:28 am

    Multiple in Trussville for sure. Mostly high school kids who are in the beginning stages of getting bad off on pills & robbing cars or their parents wallets to support their growing habits. Hell even breaking into houses from time to time. But holding up a McDonald’s in the location that it’s in and being a Trussville resident knowing the area, I know that is a VERY frequently passed area for the swarms of police who occupy Trussville. With that said. It would be a bold move for a Trussville resident to do so. But a crime of that caliber usually is found in the neighboring city of Centerpoint.

  75. Alicia C. Blake says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:29 am

    Megan Crane

  76. Tjo Johnson says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:29 am

    Amy Williams I know right?? Lol

  77. Amy Williams says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:30 am

    Seriously though, I hope no one was injured and that they find the crooks soon!

  78. Dana McCaslin Thorn says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:30 am

    Candie French

  79. Tjo Johnson says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:30 am

    Amy Williams you’re cracking me up. Too freaking funny!!! 😂😂😂

  80. Tiffiany Abel Ward says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:30 am

    Sarah Boemker Moss

  81. Helen Meigs Lankford says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:30 am

    Oh my.

  82. Cathy Scheile Beasley says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:31 am

    So is Trussville the new Tarrant/Center Point?

  83. Donna Whaley Hooven says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:32 am

    Kathy Moore Reeser

  84. Brian Wells says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:33 am

    There needs to be a line drawn. Roebuck, Huffman and center point all used to be good places. Now, not so much. Push it back the other direction.

  85. Talina Gibbs says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:33 am

    Robbie White Price

  86. Talina Gibbs says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:34 am

    This is horrible

  87. Melinda Lake Robinson says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:35 am

    Ashley L. Hill and Nathan’s going to have to move to night shift now that schools starting back! I’m going to make sure he parks close by!

  88. Amanda McCormick Brannan says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:37 am

    Jason Brannan

  89. Melinda Lake Robinson says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:37 am

    Ashley L. Hill, Nathan was at the store telling Mike about his new availability while this happened!!! He saw the cops & fire truck on his way home!

  90. Ned Johnston says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:38 am

    Trussvilleis the new Hoover East.

  91. Jeff Jessen says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:39 am

    CP and Trussville are nothing alike. CP wasn’t a city for years while it was growing. Apartment complexes were built all over the place and they eventually got run down and cheap. The residents of CP had no say-so about the community since there was no city government. Trussville is the exact opposite. Virtually no apartments in the city limits and complete control of their city thru the city government.

  92. Ron Cherry says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:40 am

    I will not leave home unless I am packing

  93. Tjo Johnson says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:40 am

    Amy Williams the one in Tuscaloosa that happened this morning was a guy waiting for someone to come out with the deposit to go to the bank. That one has to be an inside job. Hope they catch them too

  94. Vance Tipton says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:43 am

    Why you tag me? I didn’t do it. BTW, want any fries? I have extra

  95. Paul Broadley says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:45 am

    It doesn’t matter that there’s not apartment complexes going up – there will be, give it a little time. You say “complete control” not so much when it comes to crime. I remember Center Point 25 years ago and Trussville will be there in less than 10 years.

  96. Sandy King Pilkington says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:47 am

    I was born and raised in Trussville. Haven’t lived there for few years. Went to Gas Station close to McDonald’s ever in my life I felt scare on that side of town. I really feel like Trussville going to get just like Center Point Huffman,Robuck

  97. Kelli Penque says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:49 am

    You guys act like crime doesn’t happen everywhere. Jesus, one armed robbery and were Center Point

  98. Kelli Penque says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:50 am

    You guys act like crime doesn’t happen everywhere. Jesus, one armed robbery and we’re Center Point

  99. Ray Randle says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:50 am

    Dude.. Hilarious!!!! Glad that guy’s ok but hilarious!!

  100. Chad Cox says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:50 am

    Y’all better move north and get out while you can

  101. Stephanie Cannon says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:51 am

    I always work night shift. You just have to pay attention to what’s around you.. And i always trust my gut. That’s too close for comfort though

  102. Kelli Penque says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:51 am

    You know this happens in Mountain Brook, right??? Do your research. Better yet, go live in a bad area and get back to all of us how it compares

  103. Jonathan Stringfellow says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:51 am

    What?? Trussvillle is immune from crime!

  104. Kelli Penque says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:51 am

    What bubble are these people living in 😂

  105. David Graves says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:52 am

    By this logic, Mountain Brook is the next Center Point

  106. Heather Peacock says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:52 am

    Seriously?

  107. Cyndi Smith says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:52 am

    Matt Smith!

  108. Candice Ficarra says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:53 am

    Jordan Simmons

  109. Chad Cox says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:53 am

    Don’t you live in vestavia?

  110. Stephanie Cannon says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:55 am

    About a year ago I was in that McDonald’s parking lot (using their wifi lol), and a group of teenagers started arguing inside the play area. Then a guy held a girl up to the side by her neck and was punching her in the face! Y’all, nobody intervened! I called 911 and by the time the cops got there, the guy took off. I think it’s a dangerous place because it’s so secluded.

  111. Stan Man says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:56 am

    Lacey Michelle Jones are you ok?not sure if this is the 1 you were transferred to or not

  112. Kelli Penque says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:57 am

    I’ve grown up in Trussville for 24 years bud. Just because I recently moved to Vestavia to be closer to work doesn’t mean my opinion is irrelevant. But thank you for stalking my Facebook. I’ve lived in the same house in Trussville for 23 out of my 24 years, and if anything it’s grown to be better than what it was.

  113. Kelli Penque says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:58 am

    You probably failed to see the graduated from Hewitt-Trussville part

  114. Steven Vinson says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:58 am

    Obligatory: “THAT’S WHY I MOVED OUT OF (place name of city here) YEARS AGO!!!!!”

  115. Stephanie Perkins Owens says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:59 am

    Just moved back home after 20yrs of living out of state and I agree. Trussville is heading to the same thing as Center Point and Pinson. The masses are coming in and the destroying everything. Seen it happen in Conyers, Ga and PCB.

  116. Cathy Scheile Beasley says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:00 am

    David Graves , if you read the crime stats, you may be correct!

  117. Ashley L. Hill says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:02 am

    Ommmggg, that is awful!! Teenagers are so much worse now than they were in our day! We did mischievous stuff but NOTHING like today’s teens!

  118. David Echols says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:02 am

    Because so many places now ban guns people are “forced” to leave them in their cars, which get broken in to and the guns get stolen and the criminals rob people using the easily available guns. (Forced is in quotations because unless it’s a courthouse, airport or government building I’m wearing mine and nobody will know it unless I need to use it)

  119. Ricky King says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:03 am

    Just trying to lighten the mood.

  120. David Echols says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:03 am

    The restaurant was not robbed.

  121. David Echols says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:05 am

    Tjo Johnson, you put way too much thought in your first comment. 🙂

  122. Gwendolyn Wardlow says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:07 am

    wow. 7:30 – its not even dark yet. Ok. as far as the people who always chime in about when they used to live in the area and why they moved to a remote suburban island where there is no crime – what response are they looking for? If you dont live here anymore – why are you still following the page?

  123. Gwendolyn Wardlow says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:08 am

    Are they secretly Real estate agents and are recruiting for new neighbors? Genuinely curious as to what their intent could be.

  124. Amy Nesbitt Brackett says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:08 am

    Clay is getting bad also! Only a matter of time !!

  125. Stephanie Gaskin says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:08 am

    Nia Gilleylen

  126. Amy Nesbitt Brackett says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:09 am

    There’s a lot of crime in Trussvile , for some reason they sweep it under the rug and keep it hush hush!!

  127. Cameron Ferguson says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:10 am

    Allyson Nicole Bailes

  128. Amy Nesbitt Brackett says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:10 am

    We are moving to country soon! In a month we will be in Cullman!

  129. Sullivan Harris Dorene says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:11 am

    I didn’t read anywhere that McDonald’s was held up. 🤔

  130. Gwendolyn Wardlow says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:11 am

    Is it just to make the people who still live here feel bad?

  131. Amy Nesbitt Brackett says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:11 am

    Where do live now?!! We are moving next month!

  132. Kristen Brakefield says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:11 am

    Conor Brakefield Shonda René

  133. Shamenski Davis says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:13 am

    Tara Bradshaw Sellers Kristen Dooley Doss Kim Beavers omg

  134. Allyson Nicole Bailes says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:13 am

    Nope, I’m not going anywhere alone ever

  135. Mack Kilpatrick says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:14 am

    I’m confused as to what you’re defending here…

  136. Shonda René says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:18 am

    So sad. Not the one near us but I have been there many times.

  137. Shaniqua Sha Jackson says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:18 am

    DjTrelle Jackson

  138. Rona Kilpatrick Shedd says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:19 am

    Krysten Holtbrooks Ryan Holtbrooks Lillie Holtbrooks Aubrey Johnson Andrew Johnson

  139. Anne Snider Steward says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:20 am

    Fyi this was an individual robbed, not McDonald’s. However there had been a string of the actual McDonald locations being robbed all around Birmingham a couple of months ago. The police around the city and suburban areas all knew and worked together. This is not just from Centerpoint. We’ve had criminals from all areas of Birmingham go to more influential areas to rob. It makes sense. I don’t think they’re going to go to lower income areas of Birmingham to rob. Be aware of your surroundings and pay attention at all times. Trust no one you don’t know!

  140. Chad Cox says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:23 am

    Amy Nesbitt Brackett girl, you live in clay, there’s country all over the place..😎

  141. Meagan Cameron says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:25 am

    Mary Beth Allred

  142. Jim Nolan says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:25 am

    Amy Nesbitt Brackett crime stats are public. Please provide the source of information you are using to justify your position.

  143. Mary Beth Allred says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:27 am

    Zac was telling me about this earlier! This is so crazy!

  144. Mary Beth Allred says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:28 am

    I’ve heard “trussville is the next center point” for years.. hasn’t happened yet 🤷🏻‍♀️

  145. Joyce Gable Murphree says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:31 am

    Last month there was a drive by shooting at Tutwiler Farms…crime has found it way to Trussville

  146. Shanekia Vashun Mobley says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:32 am

    This truly a sad day you can’t feel safe in your on community. I try to do everything before it gets dark

  147. Kelli Penque says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:35 am

    Same! Usually from people who haven’t lived here for more than a year

  148. Kenneth Mcintyre says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:36 am

    Arm yourself…when seconds count, police are always minuets away !

  149. Christopher Kirkley says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:40 am

    Dang thats where i work

  150. Amy Harper says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:44 am

    Mary Teston Rice

