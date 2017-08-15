Armed robbery takes place tonight in Trussville McDonald’s parking lot

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — City police say two male robbers, one armed with a handgun, tonight forced a male in the parking lot of a Trussville McDonalds restaurant to give them his wallet.

Trussville Police detective Michael Bruce said authorities do not know how much cash or credit cards were inside the wallet taken by two black males at the fast food eatery located at 1111 North Chalkville Road.

“Right now, we’re following up on leads,” Bruce said.

Because of conflicting reports from eye witnesses in regard to the automobile used to get away, Trussville police, for now, have declined to reveal details on the automobile used in the commission of the crime.

The robbery took place at approximately 7:30 p.m. tonight.