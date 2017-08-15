Child, man shot during Center Point robbery

From Trussville Tribune staff reports
Two people, a child and a man, were shot Monday evening during a robbery in Center Point.
The child was struck in the hand. The man was hit in the leg. No arrest has been made at this time.
Birmingham police received a call around 8 p.m. about a man being robbed at Valley Brook Apartments on Gallant Drive.
The injured child, who is under the age of 10, is now being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The man was shot at a Citgo gas station located in the 3100 block of Center Point Parkway. The gas station is about a two-minute drive away from the scene of the robbery.
Comments
I cannit grasp all this
Confused. Robbed at apartments, shot at the gas station?
Center Points reputation is bad enough. Please remember that both the gas station and those apartments are in the city of Birmingham.