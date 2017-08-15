Child, man shot during Center Point robbery

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Two people, a child and a man, were shot Monday evening during a robbery in Center Point.

The child was struck in the hand. The man was hit in the leg. No arrest has been made at this time.

Birmingham police received a call around 8 p.m. about a man being robbed at Valley Brook Apartments on Gallant Drive.

The injured child, who is under the age of 10, is now being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The man was shot at a Citgo gas station located in the 3100 block of Center Point Parkway. The gas station is about a two-minute drive away from the scene of the robbery.