Child, man wounded in shooting at bus stop in Woodlawn

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – An 8-year-old child and a man were both wounded at a bus stop in the Woodlawn community of Birmingham, according to a report by AL.com. The shooting was the result of an argument between a woman and the man who was wounded.

According to Birmingham Police, the boy was at a bus stop with his mother when an argument between a white female and a black male took place in the parking lot of a seafood restaurant nearby.

The mother began walking her son away from the argument when shots were fired and the boy was hit in the leg.

The man that the female was arguing with was shot in the side. The female, suspected to be the shooter, left the scene. Though a woman was arrested at a nearby apartment shortly after the incident, BPD spokesman Lt. Sean Edwards said it is not yet known if she was the shooter.

The boy is recovering at Children’s of Alabama and is expected to be released soon.

According to the report, this was the third child shot in ten days. On Monday, a child was wounded during a robbery at Valley Brook Apartments in Birmingham and was treated for non-life threatening injuries. On Aug. 6, Ron’Narius “Duke” Austin, 2, of Avondale died after being struck in the head by gunfire.