COMMUNITY CALENDAR

AUGUST 17

The Trussville Chamber of Commerce is pleased to present the 9th Annual TASTE, Trussville’s Art Show and Tasting Event from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

At the event, you will have the opportunity to sample food from area restaurants and bakeries. There will be an art demonstration from a regional artist and live musical entertainment. There will also be a cash wine bar and each guest will receive a commemorative wine glass with each ticket purchase. Tickets are $25 in advance and there will have a limited number of tickets available for $35 at the door. For additional information, call the Chamber office at 205-655-7535. A portion of the proceeds helps fund the Chamber’s scholarship fund.

AUGUST 19

The “Just A Call Away 5K & Fun Run” is a 5K race and fundraiser for the Crisis Center at Uptown Birmingham and will happen at 8 a.m. Birmingham area runners are hitting the pavement to support individuals in our community who have experienced personal crisis, with issues ranging from suicide to sexual assault to serious mental illness. By running in the Just A Call Away 5K & Fun Run, runners support the efforts of the Crisis Center, who provides free 24 hour aid, 365 days a year, and whose services include Crisis Intervention & Prevention, Sexual Assault Support, and Mental Health Support. The 5k is chip-timed and takes runners through Birmingham’s premier entertainment district. A 1 Mile Fun Run will be offered as well.

AUGUST 21

Come watch the Solar event of the year at the Pinson Public Library. For those who have reserved viewing glasses, either pick up them ahead of time at the library or receive them on the day of the program. Beginning at 12:30 p.m., staff at the library will go over instructions for safe viewing; the eclipse will be at peak visibility around 1:30 p.m. Each family member must be registered individually to receive a pair of glasses. All ages welcome.