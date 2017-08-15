Jefferson County Sheriff’s seeking person who abandoned puppies

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Sheriff’s Animal Cruelty investigators are searching for the person who abandoned a litter of puppies at Little Cove Way and Alliance Road in western Jefferson County Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office today received information from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society about a social media post made by a person who witnessed the puppies being dropped off by the road.

The post indicated that the suspect ran over and killed a couple of the puppies as they drove away.

Photos of the suspect vehicle and the puppies were included in the post. Anyone who recognizes the vehicle in the photos or has information about this crime is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.