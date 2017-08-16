Attorney General files suit against Birmingham, Mayor over Confederate monument

By Scott Buttram, publisher

MONTGOMERY –Alabama attorney general Steve Marshall filed a lawsuit against the City of Birmingham and mayor William Bell on Wednesday for violations of the The Alabama Memorial Preservation Act. Marshall asked the court to impose a $25,000 per day fine for each day that the monument is covered.

Bell ordered a wall built around the 1905 Confederate monument at Linn Park. City workers erected the wall at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“In accordance with the law, my office has determined that by affixing tarps and placing plywood around the Linn Park Memorial such that it is hidden from view, the Defendants have ‘altered’ or ‘otherwise disturbed’ the memorial in violation of the letter and spirit of the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act,” Marshall said in a statement released on Wednesday. “The City of Birmingham does not have the right to violate the law and leaves my office with no choice but to file suit.”

The bill prohibits the relocation, removal, alteration, renaming, or other disturbance of any architecturally significant building, memorial building, memorial street, or monument located on public property which has been in place for at least 20 years and less than 40 years. Violating the law could result in a $25,000 fine.

Watch the live video of the wall be erected here.

During the Birmingham city council meeting on Tuesday,council president Johnathan Austin confronted mayor William Bell, demanding that he remove the monument from the park. The subject arose following a weekend of violence and deaths in Charlottesville, Virginia as protesters and counter-protesters clashed over the removal of Confederate statues in that city.

Bell answered Austin’s demands by saying he was not inclined to break state law in reference to the Memorial Preservation Act passed by the state legislature in the most recent session. That law, sponsored in the House by representative Mack Butler-Gadsden and in the Senate by Gerald Allen-Tuscaloosa, requires specific permission from the Committee on Alabama Monument Protection before removing or renaming any historical monument or statue over 40 years old.

Austin responded that the mayor should remove the monument and suffer the repercussions or cover the monument.