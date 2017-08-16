Birmingham builds wall around Confederate monument

By Scott Buttram, publisher

BIRMINGHAM –City workers descended on Linn Park at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and began erecting a wall around a Confederate monument at the entrance to the park. It took workers just over 30 minutes to assemble the plywood structure that was 12 feet tall and completely blocked the base of the monument which included an inscription of a quote from Jefferson Davis.

The stage was set during a city council meeting earlier Tuesday and may prove to be a violation of state law.

In the meeting, council president Johnathan Austin confronted mayor William Bell, demanding that he remove the monument from the park. The subject arose following a weekend of violence and deaths in Charlottesville, Virginia as protesters and counter-protesters clashed over the removal of Confederate statues in that city.

Bell answered Austin’s demands by saying he was not inclined to break state law in reference to the Memorial Preservation Act passed by the state legislature in the most recent session. That law, sponsored in the House by representative Mack Butler-Gadsden and in the Senate by Gerald Allen-Tuscaloosa, requires specific permission from the Committee on Alabama Monument Protection before removing or renaming any historical monument or statue over 40 years old.

Austin responded that the mayor should remove the monument and suffer the repercussions or cover the monument.

The bill prohibits the relocation, removal, alteration, renaming, or other disturbance of any architecturally significant building, memorial building, memorial street, or monument located on public property which has been in place for at least 20 years and less than 40 years. Violating the law could result in a $25,000 fine.

At least one state legislator considers the move by Birmingham to be a violation of state law.

“Birmingham’s Mayor is clearly breaking state law,” Butler posted on social media. “No alteration is allowed. I submit the covering is an alteration!”

Unlike the scene that played out in Charlottesville, there were no protesters or counter protesters present during the late-night scene in Birmingham until the arrival of mayoral candidate Frank Matthews.

The scene was quiet with only media outlets and a few uniformed police officers present as workers went about their business until Matthews began shouting for them to removal the wall while accusing Bell and the city council of political grandstanding. Matthews repeatedly confronted mayoral assistant Don Lupo, but Lupo refused to respond to Matthew’s accusations and verbal assaults.

According to multiple media accounts, Bell had ordered the monument covered after the city council meeting. Spokesperson April Odom has not responded to emails and phone calls seeking confirmation.

The monument, which has stood at the entrance to the park for 112 years, was provide to the city of Birmingham in 1905 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.