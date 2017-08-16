Birmingham police investigate double homicide

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

The Birmingham Police Department reports that detectives are conducting a double homicide investigation in regard to an incident that occurred today in the 2200 block of Northland Avenue.

The victims were identified as DeJohn Williams, 20, of Birmingham and Deonte Hall, 21, of Tuskegee.

Around 1:32 a.m., officers from the West Precinct responded to the listed location on a call involving two males being shot. Upon arrival, officers found both victims in the living room of the residence each suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the body. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the victims deceased.

Preliminary investigation revealed the neighbors contacted the police after they heard gunfire coming from inside the house next door. The neighbors walked next door to investigate and found the victims inside the house. Also found inside the residence was a small amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

A motive is unclear at this time. However, this house has been a problem in the past with several reported shootings at this location.

“This was a cold and calculated shooting,” said Birmingham Police Lt. Sean Edwards.