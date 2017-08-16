 [fiatalert]
Body of veteran found in abandoned house

Posted by: Posted date: August 16, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A 57 year old military veteran was found dead Monday in a vacant house in Ensley.

Foul play is not suspected in the death of Joseph Lee Roberson whose body was found in an abandoned house at 1611 49th Street in Ensley.

The body was discovered shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.

Roberson was last seen alive Saturday at Steps and Traditions, a transitional boarding home in Ensley where Roberson was a resident.

Officials are now attempting to find family members to notify them of Roberson’s death.

Records indicate Roberson had two sisters believed to reside in Montgomery.

 

Comments

  1. Desiree' Lane Ellis says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    We should be more concerned over this type thing than a statue. Smh

  2. Tjo Johnson says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    How sad for one of our soldiers to die alone like this. RIP soldier.

  3. Judy Hulsey Acton says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    This story (or one just like it) was in the news several days ago. ???

