Brik Realty: Featured Home of the Week

This beautiful, 4 sided brick home located at 6234 Fox Branch in Trussville features main level and basement garages with extra wide garage doors (total of 4 spaces), a formal dining room, stainless appliances, breakfast bar and eating nook, 5 burner gas cooktop, 2 large pantries, XL Master Suite with entrance to screened porch, a private, wooded view off screened porch and deck, stone and rock patio with water feature, lots of closet space, wide hallways and doors, attic for storage, and much more!! Come out to Wynwood to see this spectacular home! $379,900

Visit Brik Realty for more information on this home.