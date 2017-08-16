Final Third Saturday gala for the summer to be held this weekend

From staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The third and final in a series of monthly summer block parties hosted by the Trussville Downtown Merchant’s Association will be held this Saturday.

This month, the Third Saturday event will feature a folk art festival, according to Greg Carroll, president of the TDMA.

Local artists and craftsmen will be downtown Saturday to display their art and demonstrate their crafts.

While most of the fun will kick off at 4 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. Saturday night, some events will be held earlier in the day, Carroll said.

A blacksmith demonstration hosted by Carroll Pharmacy in Trussville will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“It’s kind of hot for a blacksmith in the afternoon,” Carroll said about the event to be held at 115 North Chalkville Road.

Carroll said the blacksmith will be making horseshoes as well as ornamental works.

As with Third Saturday galas before, there will be a plethora of food trucks set up around downtown Trussville to give those at the event new cuisine to sample.

Also, there will be again be a wide array of entertainment during the free gala on Saturday that will conclude with performances by DJ Rob Langford, and bluegrass band Shannon and Heather Slaughter & County Clare.

According to a post on the TDMA’s Facebook page, Shannon and Heather Slaughter & County Clare is a big deal among bluegrass aficionados.

“They have had several songs on the Bluegrass Today charts,” the statement read. “If you have not had the opportunity to see them play, you will not want to miss this chance! They just dropped their new single, “That Old Country Road” on Bluegrass Junction on Sirius XM with Kyle Cantrell.”

“We’re going to have good entertainment,” Carroll said. “If we have a good turnout with the weather, we should have a big time.”

The TDMA has announced the list of food trucks that will be in Trussville this Saturday. They are:

­— Encore Rouge

—900 Degrees Catering

—Off The Hook Food Truck and Catering

—Southland BBQ Restaurant & Catering

—Dreamcakes Bakery

—Pops Cool Spot

—Doodle’s Homemade Sorbets and Ices

Like during past Third Saturday extravaganzas, there will be a ton of fun offered for children.

Kuttin’ Up is sponsoring a kid zone in the Board of Education parking lot near the food court that will be open till 8 p.m..

Also on Saturday, a rock hide & seek kids Area will be located in the quadrant with Dede’s Book Rack, Balancing Point, Brian Plant, Attorney, Three Earred Rabbit, and Straw Hat.

According to Third Saturday organizer Katie Peoples, there will be rocks already hidden as well as the opportunity for youngsters to paint their own rocks to hide.

Also on Saturday, Balancing Point will also be hosting a popcorn fundraiser for the Trussville Cub Scouts Pack 216.

This kids area will be up-and-running from 2-6 p.m.

Another activity for kids and all ages will be located at Katherine Cindia Designs, Dixie Love T-shirt Company, and Triple Care. There folks will find a tie dyestation where shirts and supplies will be provided.

Also in this location there will be an opportunity for folks to do some planting at a Succulent Station. Lie at the tie dye station, all supplies will be provided.

The Succulent Station will be open from 206 p.m. on Saturday.

Carroll said the event is not set up to benefit just downtown businesses. “This is about community,” he said. “We’re all on the same page in regard to efforts to serve each other and help make Trussville a better place to live.”

Now that the summer block parties are coming to an end the TDMA is looking toward events to be held this fall.

Carroll added the TDMA is planning a Holiday Open House for downtown merchants. Although a date for the event has not been set, he said it will probably take place in November.

He added that the TDMA is also looking into the possibility of holding a tailgate event sometime this fall.