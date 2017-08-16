Trussville Police: Heroin, paraphernalia found during raid

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Members of the Trussville Police Department’s Special Response Team and Criminal Investigations Division on Tuesday served a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 200 block of West Mall in Trussville.

A search of the residence produced a substance suspected to be heroin and drug paraphernalia.

James Ronald Davis, 43, of Trussville was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Davis’ bond has been set at $1,300.

Trussville police Lt. Eric Rush said heroin has become a major problem for law enforcement authorities, both locally and nationwide.

“It’s the new meth,” he said.

Trussville police have seen an increase in heroin-related incidents recently.

Trussville Police detective Mike Bruce said police in recent weeks executed a drug raid on Snake Hill Road, which is adjacent to North Chalkville Road.