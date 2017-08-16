Trussville Police: Heroin, paraphernalia found during raid
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
Members of the Trussville Police Department’s Special Response Team and Criminal Investigations Division on Tuesday served a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 200 block of West Mall in Trussville.
A search of the residence produced a substance suspected to be heroin and drug paraphernalia.
James Ronald Davis, 43, of Trussville was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Davis’ bond has been set at $1,300.
Trussville police Lt. Eric Rush said heroin has become a major problem for law enforcement authorities, both locally and nationwide.
“It’s the new meth,” he said.
Trussville police have seen an increase in heroin-related incidents recently.
Trussville Police detective Mike Bruce said police in recent weeks executed a drug raid on Snake Hill Road, which is adjacent to North Chalkville Road.
Comments
WOW and near the school
Anybody thinking of trying this Drug ….. Do not do it , it WILL RUIN YOUR LIFE AND ANYBODY CONNECTED TO YOUR LIFE . Just say no !
Good job, Trussville Police Department.
Thank you, TPD!
Good job guys
Davis’ bond has been set at $1,300. Wait,What??? For Heroin????
I just don’t get why someone would even try this crap when you know you will get addicted the first time you do it. These are grown people that know better. Not only are they screwing up their own lives but also the lives of their families. Grow up, go to work and be proactive members of a community.
Agree with the bond amount. You’ve got to be kidding me. 1300.00 dollars? Might as well be a traffic ticket.
Donald Seales
Maria Collins Alicia Andrews Underwood Nia Gilleylen
Whitney AndBeau Mosley
This happened in trussville🙉🙈🙊
Yes
Clearly it’s a simple possession arrest, not intent to distribute or trafficking. That’s why the bond is low, I’m guessing.