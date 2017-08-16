 [fiatalert]
Trussville Police: Heroin, paraphernalia found during raid

Trussville Police: Heroin, paraphernalia found during raid

Posted by: Posted date: August 16, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Members of the Trussville Police Department’s Special Response Team and Criminal Investigations Division on Tuesday served a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 200 block of West Mall in Trussville.

James Ronald Davis

A search of the residence produced a substance suspected to be heroin and drug paraphernalia.

James Ronald Davis, 43, of Trussville was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Davis’ bond has been set at $1,300.

Trussville police Lt. Eric Rush said heroin has become a major problem for law enforcement authorities, both locally and  nationwide.

“It’s the new meth,” he said.

Trussville police have seen an increase in heroin-related incidents recently.

Trussville Police detective Mike Bruce said police in recent weeks executed a drug raid on Snake Hill Road, which is adjacent to North Chalkville Road.

 

Comments

  1. Georgie Rowan Allen says:
    August 16, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    WOW and near the school

  2. Greg Widick says:
    August 16, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Anybody thinking of trying this Drug ….. Do not do it , it WILL RUIN YOUR LIFE AND ANYBODY CONNECTED TO YOUR LIFE . Just say no !

  3. Bonnie Gunter says:
    August 16, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Good job, Trussville Police Department.

  4. Sandra Merchant says:
    August 16, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Thank you, TPD!

  5. Gwen Lackey says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Good job guys

  6. Karen Jones says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Davis’ bond has been set at $1,300. Wait,What??? For Heroin????

  7. Sharon Blackwood Wilbourn says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    I just don’t get why someone would even try this crap when you know you will get addicted the first time you do it. These are grown people that know better. Not only are they screwing up their own lives but also the lives of their families. Grow up, go to work and be proactive members of a community.

  8. Sharon Mcclung Bahm says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Agree with the bond amount. You’ve got to be kidding me. 1300.00 dollars? Might as well be a traffic ticket.

  9. Mitzi Seales says:
    August 16, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Donald Seales

  10. Stephanie Gaskin says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Maria Collins Alicia Andrews Underwood Nia Gilleylen

  11. Sydney Weldon Wilbanks says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Whitney AndBeau Mosley

  12. Maria Collins says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    This happened in trussville🙉🙈🙊

  13. Stephanie Gaskin says:
    August 16, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    Yes

  14. Chuck Maske says:
    August 16, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Clearly it’s a simple possession arrest, not intent to distribute or trafficking. That’s why the bond is low, I’m guessing.

