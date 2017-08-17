Attack in Barcelona, Spain leaves 13 dead

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Around 100 are injured and 13 are dead following an attack in Barcelona, Spain. According to witnesses of the incident, a white van plowed into a crowd on Las Ramblas boulevard before the driver fled the scene.

The driver’s whereabouts are still unknown.

According to a report by NPR, police do not know the motive but suspect that it was a terrorist attack. Gunfire was exchanged in the city but it is not yet known if it was related to the van attack. The Islamic State, also known as ISIS, has claimed responsibility.