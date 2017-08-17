 [fiatalert]
Ballard House Project hosting event on black innovation, culture and commerce

Posted by: Posted date: August 17, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – The Ballard House Project, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving Birmingham’s history will hold several programs on black innovation, culture and commerce from Aug. 18 to Aug. 24.

Photo from Ballardhouseproject.org.

The first program, “Ladies First: InnovatHERS” will be held at the Ballard House on Aug. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. “Major Key: Real Talk with Bari Willams” will take place at Installation at Uptown on Aug. 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. And finally, “Dollar and a Dream” will be held at Legends Sport Lounge on Aug. 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Ballard House is located in the historic Civil Rights District in Birmingham.

