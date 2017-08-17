Ballard House Project hosting event on black innovation, culture and commerce

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – The Ballard House Project, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving Birmingham’s history will hold several programs on black innovation, culture and commerce from Aug. 18 to Aug. 24.

The first program, “Ladies First: InnovatHERS” will be held at the Ballard House on Aug. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. “Major Key: Real Talk with Bari Willams” will take place at Installation at Uptown on Aug. 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. And finally, “Dollar and a Dream” will be held at Legends Sport Lounge on Aug. 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Ballard House is located in the historic Civil Rights District in Birmingham.