Council discusses road crossing safety near Cahaba Elementary School

By David Lazenby

Editor

TRUSSVILLE — City councilors tonight discussed methods for making it safer for students to cross Chalkville Road while walking to and from Cahaba Elementary School.

“I have some concerns our signs for crossing are just not enough,” said Councilor Zack Steele who brought up the matter during a council workshop held in the council chamber at Trussville City Hall.

“People are not really slowing down there,” Steele said. He added that school zone road signs on Parkway Drive and Chalkville Road seem to have minimal effect on the speed of motorists near the school that first opened for the 2016-17 school year.

Steele said he spoke earlier this week with Mayor Buddy Choat about seeking volunteers to serve as crossing guards.

Council President Brian Plant brought up the liability the city might have to assume if it incorporates crossing guards near the mall where the school is located. He said school officials declined to accept legal responsibility for the crossing guards.

Choat said he has been in contact with three companies about installing flashing signs designed to alert drivers in regard to reduced speed limits before and after school hours.

“They’re expensive, but it’s not the money I”m worried about; it’s the effectiveness of it,” he said.

Choat said because Chalkville Road is officially designated as a county road, city officials would have to get approval from Jefferson County authorities before it could install flashing lights.

Streets and Sanitation Superintendent Wayne Sullivan said county officials told him they are not opposed to the flashing signals the councilors discussed during tonight’s workshop.

“We have those on Clay Trussville Road at the middle school that have been there forever,” Sullivan said. He added that the county installed the signs and helps to maintain them.

Choat said he spoke with Trussville Police Chief Jeff Bridges about having a squad car with its lights on near the portion of the mall closest to Chalkville Road during the times immediate before and after school to get drivers’ attention.

All of the councilors agreed the safety of the school crosswalks needs to be a priority.

Councilor Alan Taylor suggested the officials get the city’s public safety committee involved in the development of a plan to increase safety at the school crosswalks. City officials agreed to continue its discussion on the matter after the public safety committee has its next meeting on Sept. 7.

Steele said he suspects motorists on Chalkville Road have not yet gotten used to the busy street being adjacent to a school

“I think people are just not used to this yet,” Steele said. “We’re just having folks not paying attention and I’m worried about a dangerous situation that’s going to happen unless we do a little bit more to make the public aware.”