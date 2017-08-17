Trussville’s upcoming Third Saturday event to feature folk artists’ works

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — A portion of downtown Trussville will be painted pretty during a folk art festival being held as part of the Third Saturday festival that is just days away.

During the final Third Saturday event of the summer, artists like Kathy Prince, a color pencil artist from Trussville who studied at Auburn University, will have works on display.

Birmingham craftsman, Brian Bohanan who earned the nickname “Tree Man” due to his work’s focus on saplings, will come out of the woodworks for Saturday’s gala. His tree art will be available to enjoy and purchase during the event that will kick off at 4 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Some of the art being offered Saturday was created to be displayed around necks and wrists. Julie Jackson of Helena will be showcasing her homemade jewelry Saturday during the street party.

Josh Dooley will show his Cahaba-crafted handmade wooden pieces.

Other artists who will be at the Third Saturday event include:

—Pat Truitt

—Laura Reddick Reichart

—Mary Lynn Robins

—Janice Cook

—Misty Graves

—Beth Bishop

—Jason Dooley Family

—Terry Tingel/David Fancher

—Carolyn Hallmark

—Cahawba Art Club

—Suellen Wilkins

—Mackenzie Neely

—Trussville Photo Club

—Arlene Williams

—Harold Clements

—Julie Jackson/Aden Kittle

—Kaci Richardson

—Shannon Harris/Lynda Goldstein

—Danyelle Small

A different kind of artisan will be on hand earlier in the day.

A blacksmith will demonstrate how he makes ornamental works from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside of Carroll Pharmacy, which is located at 115 North Chalkville Road.