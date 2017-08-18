Attorney from Trussville appointed to Alabama Athletics Commission

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – A Birmingham attorney who grew up in Trussville has been appointed to the Alabama Athletics Commission. Joel Ray Blankenship, 33, was appointed Speaker of the House at the AAC on Wednesday.

A 2002 graduate of Hewitt-Trussville High School where he was on the wrestling team, Blankenship has an interest in combat sports such as boxing and mixed martial arts.

According to the AAC website, the organization is described as the “sole regulatory, sanctioning, and licensing authority for professional boxing, professional and amateur mixed martial arts, professional wrestling, and Toughman within the State of Alabama.”

AAC is chaired by Pro Tempore H.E. “Sonny” Cauthen, Jr.

“I’m honored to be his choice,” Blankenship said. “And I intend to do everything I can to live up to his expectations.”

He attended Samford University before going on to law school. He is now a general practitioner of law at Blakenship Law Firm in Birmingham. He currently lives with his wife in Homewood and considers Trussville to be his home town.

For more information about the commission, visit aac.alabama.gov.