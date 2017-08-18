Pinson woman, 73, dies following wreck in Trussville

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A Pinson woman died Thursday following a head-on collision in Trussville the day before.

Shirley Rotenberry, 73, died at 10:55 a.m. Thursday morning at UAB Hospital.

The accident happened around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday on Deerfoot Parkway where Rotenberry’s Toyotta Sienna was traveling westbound between the intersections of Husky Drive and Deerfoot Crossings Drive.

Rotenberry’s van struck two vehicles, the first being a head-on collision with an Infiniti sedan. Witnesses say Rotenberry drifted into the opposite lane, resulting in the crash.

Rotenberry was reportedly taken to St. Vincent’s East before she was transferred to UAB Hospital.