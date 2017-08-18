Quick picked for 2019 Under Armour All-American Game

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – Hewitt-Trussville junior offensive lineman Pierce Quick has been invited to play in the prestigious Under Armour All-American Game in 2019.

Quick, an Alabama commitment, tweeted his selection last week.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder is rated as four-star prospect and the No. 2 lineman in his class.

He is rated No. 33 in the nation in the 2019 class, just behind Oxford center Clay Webb, who is No. 31 and considered – by a hair – the state’s best lineman in the junior class.