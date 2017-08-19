Daniel Thomas Reid, age 32, was born on April 10, 1985, in Birmingham, Alabama. Daniel went to be with Jesus on July 18, 2017. Daniel’s childhood years were spent in Tarrant, Alabama where he attended Tarrant Elementary and Middle Schools.

Just before high school, he moved to Clay with his mother and was a graduate of Clay-Chalkville High School. Daniel was a talented carpenter and metal-worker, spending much of his time making beautiful medieval reproductions including chain mail, shields, swords and armor. His interests also included woodworking and painting and he was an accomplished self-taught artist. Daniel loved animals and often spent time in the woods near his home photographing local wildlife and plants. Daniel will be deeply missed by those who loved him.

Mr. Reid is survived by his mother, Jackie Hambrick of Clay; his father, Donald Wayne Reid of Tarrant; his sister, Dare Underwood Meeks (Chris), and nephew William Riley Meeks, nieces Allie Claire Meeks, Hayden Lily Hartsell and Merritt Ray Hartsell, all of Birmingham, his sister, Edan Underwood (Mark Hume) and nephew Shepherd Julian Hume, also of Birmingham. Other close surviving family members include aunt Jada Reid Johnson (Harold) of Mount Olive, Alabama and great uncle Euel Reid (Grace) of Locust Fork, Alabama.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Jefferson Memorial Gardens Chapel with a memorial service immediately following at Noon. A brief graveside service will immediately follow the memorial service.

Jefferson Memorial Gardens,

1591 Gadsden Highway

Birmingham, AL 35235

205-655-2536

As an alternative to flowers, the family requests donations be made in Daniel’s memory to the UAB Department of Psychiatry Research Fund online at http://www.uab.edu/medicine/psychiatry/give/ways-to-give.

If you prefer to give by mail, donations may be sent to the following address:

Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurobiology

SC 360B

Attn: Kate Tully

Director of Development

1720 2nd Ave. South

Birmingham, AL 35294-0017