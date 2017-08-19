Police: Stepson believed to have shot man in Tarrant
Trussville Tribune staff reports
Police are investigating a shooting in Tarrant that happened late Friday night.
A man was shot in the 1400 block of Ford Avenue around 10:30 p.m.
Authorities say they believe a male shot his stepfather in the leg and fled the scene during a domestic dispute between the man and the male’s mother.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Comments
Who ever wrote this article never heard of spell check or proofreading!
There’s a difference between “male” and “mail”!!! Lol