Ready for dinner? The newest places to eat in Trussville are at the Third Saturday party on Main Street

Ready for dinner? The newest places to eat in Trussville are at the Third Saturday party on Main Street

Posted by: Posted date: August 19, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Want something different for dinner?

Third Saturday fun seekers get ready to eat today.

That something new is awaiting you in downtown Trussville where the final hours of the last Third Saturday block party of hte event are wrapping up.

To see what’s available as far as meals on Main Street, the following links contains information about the food trucks

Encore Rouge
900 Degrees Catering
Off The Hook Food Truck and Catering
Southland BBQ Restaurant & Catering
Dreamcakes Bakery
Pops Cool Spot
Doodle’s Homemade Sorbets and Ices

Also, while eating, you will be able to enjoy the music of  Shannon and Heather Slaughter & County Clare

What are you waiting for?

 

 

Comments

  1. Nancy Poettgen Sims says:
    August 20, 2017 at 12:57 am

    Sharon Glenn Orr

  2. Sharon Glenn Orr says:
    August 20, 2017 at 1:04 am

    They need to bring in a Waffle House truck.

  3. Dana Lucas Simpson says:
    August 20, 2017 at 1:36 am

    The pizza truck was ahh-mazing!!

  4. Nancy Poettgen Sims says:
    August 20, 2017 at 1:50 am

    That looked like Jon in the picture.

  5. Sharon Glenn Orr says:
    August 20, 2017 at 1:53 am

    Wasn’t Jon. He was at his mom’s today.

