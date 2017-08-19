Ready for dinner? The newest places to eat in Trussville are at the Third Saturday party on Main Street
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
Want something different for dinner?
That something new is awaiting you in downtown Trussville where the final hours of the last Third Saturday block party of hte event are wrapping up.
To see what’s available as far as meals on Main Street, the following links contains information about the food trucks
Encore Rouge
900 Degrees Catering
Off The Hook Food Truck and Catering
Southland BBQ Restaurant & Catering
Dreamcakes Bakery
Pops Cool Spot
Doodle’s Homemade Sorbets and Ices
Also, while eating, you will be able to enjoy the music of Shannon and Heather Slaughter & County Clare
What are you waiting for?
Comments
Sharon Glenn Orr
They need to bring in a Waffle House truck.
The pizza truck was ahh-mazing!!
That looked like Jon in the picture.
Wasn’t Jon. He was at his mom’s today.