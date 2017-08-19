Robinwood man arrested for arson

From Trussville Staff reports

Jessie Lessley,35, of Robinwood was arrested for arson.

Sheriff’s detectives requested the State Fire Marshal conduct a determination of the cause and origin of the fire. It was learned that the fire had been intentionally set.

On Monday detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Jessie Lessley charging him with Arson 2nd Degree. A deputy familiar with the case spotted Lessley walking in Robinwood on Wednesday and arrested him.

Lessley posted $15,000 bond and was released pending court proceedings.

Robinwood is approximately four miles northeast of Center Point.