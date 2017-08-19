 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Robinwood man arrested for arson

Robinwood man arrested for arson

Posted by: Posted date: August 19, 2017

From Trussville Staff reports

Jessie Lessley,35,  of Robinwood was arrested for arson.

Jessie Lessley

The arrest stems from a July 31 incident in which deputies responded to a house fire in the 400 block of 10thStreet in Robinwood around 6 p.m. It was reported that Lessley had been seen running from the rear of the home shortly before the fire broke out.

No one was home at the time of the fire and the home appeared to have been vacant for some time. There was no natural gas or power service to the home.

Sheriff’s detectives requested the State Fire Marshal conduct a determination of the cause and origin of the fire. It was learned that the fire had been intentionally set.

On Monday detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Jessie Lessley charging him with Arson 2nd Degree. A deputy familiar with the case spotted Lessley walking in Robinwood on Wednesday and arrested him.

Lessley posted $15,000 bond  and was released pending court proceedings.

Robinwood is approximately four miles northeast of Center Point.

Comments

  1. Gary Cartee says:
    August 19, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Marshal has only one l

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top