Argo to host St. Clair County Mayor’s Association meeting

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

ARGO—The City of Argo will host the monthly St. Clair County Mayors’ Association meeting on Tuesday at Argo City Hall.

The meeting will begin at 7:30 a.m. Guest speaker is Ken Smith, executive director of the Alabama League of Municipalities. Smith is responsible for advising municipal officials and employees for cities and towns. He also writes handbooks and guides for all elected municipal officials.

The meeting will be Mayor Betty Bradley’s first time to host as Mayor. “This meeting provides an opportunity for each St. Clair municipality to share what is going on in their city,” Bradley said. The meeting is open to the public.

Argo City Hall’s address is 100 Blackjack Road

Argo, AL 35173

To contact city hall, call 205-352-2120