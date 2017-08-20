Attorney general speaks at Trussville Area of Commerce luncheon

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall was the featured speaker at the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon on Thursday.

Steve Marshall became the 48th Attorney General of Alabama in February of this year. Speaking to a crowd of about 120 people, Marshall said he is inspired by the book of Nehemiah, which he said is an amazing book of leadership. Nehemiah was cup bearer to the king; he took his job very seriously knowing the opportunity he had to be influential.

“Don’t be content with the status quo,” Marshall said. “Be a part of Alabama’s potential.” He also said, “The two most important days of

your life are the day you were born and the day you figured out why.”

The Chamber also recognized its Customer Service Award winner at the luncheon.

The nominator had this to say: “Kudos to The Emergency Pet Care Clinic of Trussville and all of their hardworking staff! Our Aussie required emergency surgery today that was done at our vet’s office, but he needed around the clock monitoring and due to the holiday, that was a problem. We transported him to the extremely busy clinic, where we were very impressed with this great group of people who just want to help animals. Trussville is blessed to have them.”

Also at the luncheon, the Chamber named its Ambassador of the Quarter. “Our ambassadors do such a great job for our chamber,” said TACC Board President Johnny Amari who presented the award.

The ambassadors work on a point system, and every time they work an event or recruit a new member, they get a point. At the end of the quarter, the one with the most points is recognized as our Ambassador of the Quarter. Meagan Doonan Welch of Wilbur’s Air-Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing, and Generators was recognized as this quarter’s outstanding ambassador.

The luncheon was sponsored by First Commercial Bank.

For more information, please visit www.trussvillechamber.com, call the chamber at (205) 655-7535.