 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Body of baby recovered from Tallapoosa River

Body of baby recovered from Tallapoosa River

Posted by: Posted date: August 20, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Searchers on Saturday night recovered the body of an 18-month-old boy that was reportedly swept into the Tallapoosa River earlier in the day.

Authorities said the body was found at around 11:09 p.m.

Officials said the child reportedly fell from the arms of a person standing on rocks in the river near a public boat ramp behind AES Industries off Highway 229 in Tallassee.

The child, whose family was from Phenix City, wasn’t wearing a life jacket, officials say.

The Tallassee fire department received a 911 call at 1:45 p.m. Saturday

 

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top