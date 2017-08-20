Body of baby recovered from Tallapoosa River

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Searchers on Saturday night recovered the body of an 18-month-old boy that was reportedly swept into the Tallapoosa River earlier in the day.

Authorities said the body was found at around 11:09 p.m.

Officials said the child reportedly fell from the arms of a person standing on rocks in the river near a public boat ramp behind AES Industries off Highway 229 in Tallassee.

The child, whose family was from Phenix City, wasn’t wearing a life jacket, officials say.

The Tallassee fire department received a 911 call at 1:45 p.m. Saturday