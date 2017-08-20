Don Ray Cameron, age 74 of Birmingham, AL passed away on August 17, 2017.

Don graduated from Cottonwood High School. He was a member of Ruffner Valley Baptist Church. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force after serving four tours during the Vietnam War.

Don was preceded in death by his father, L.C. Cameron, mother, Loice Dickerson Cameron and sister, Nora Jeanette Hinson. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Ann Cameron; son, Chad Cameron (Molly); grandchildren, Blair Evelyn Cameron, Halle Kate Cameron; sister-in-law, Faye Kesner (Bob), of Fairborn, Ohio; brother-in-law, Ed Hinson, of Dothan, Alabama; nieces, Lisa Krueger and Nikki Utnick.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August, 22, 2017 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home in Trussville the chapel service will begin at 12 p.m. There will not be a graveside service to follow. Pastor Tony Hughes and Pastor Stan Prewitt will be the officiants presiding over the service.