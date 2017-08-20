Scott Bradford, age 77, of Trussville, AL, passed away on August 18, 2017. He was a former resident of McCalla, AL and Panama City Beach, FL. Scott graduated from Woodlawn High School in 1958.

He was a member of Deerfoot Baptist Church in Trussville, AL. He was a former member of St. Andrew’s Baptist Church in Panama City, former member of Huffman Baptist Church and former member of Tannehill Valley Baptist Church.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 171 (B.W. Howell Post) for 50 years, where he served as Adjutant & Finance Officer, in addition to serving as Zone 3 Commander of 21st District of the American Legion in Alabama. He was also a Scout Master with Troop 27. He attended Jefferson State, majoring in Computer Science, and graduated Hertzing Institute with a degree in Computer Programming. He was a veteran of the US Coast Guard, worked as a highway trooper, and retired as a tech controller with the Social Security Administration.

Scott is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Bowers (Joseph); grandchildren, Maggie Bowers and Scott Bowers. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Margaret Joan Couch Bradford; grandson, Will Bowers; his parents, Bart and Ruby Bradford; brother, Jack Bradford; sisters, Peggy Roberson (Grady) and Catherine Gorham (Gene).

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 24, at 12 p.m. in the Chapel of Jefferson Memorial in Trussville. A visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Jefferson Memorial Trussville is directing.