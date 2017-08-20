Trussville Rotary Club cooks for young cancer survivors

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Members of the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club, along with family and friends, on Aug. 12 traveled to the Smile-A-Mile campsite facility at Children’s Harbor to prepare lunch for approximately 30 young cancer survivors, their families, and staff. Smile-a-Mile is located on beautiful Lake Martin in Alexander City.

Smile-A-Mile (SAM) (formerly Camp Smile-A-Mile) is a non-profit organization (www.campsam.org) in Alabama for children who have or have had cancer. Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club started this lunch event as an annual service project about thirteen years ago.

Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club meets on Wednesday mornings at Spare Time Entertainment located at 3600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Trussville.

For more information on the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club, or to help with one of our projects, please email diane.poole@trussvillechamber.com.