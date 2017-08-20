Walker County man dies from injuries suffered in crash

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

WALKER COUNTY –A single-vehicle crash at 11 a.m. on Thursday has claimed the life of a Jasper man.

According to the Alabama State Troopers office, Roger Dale Forrester, 60, was seriously injured when the 2005 Nissan 350Z he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

Forrester was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where he died on Sunday.

The crash occurred on Interstate 22 near the 80 mile marker, one mile north of Quinton. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.