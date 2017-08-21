3 Auburn men arrested in connection to murder of 16-year-old

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Three Auburn men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death and armed robbery of a 16-year-old in Panama City Beach.

Bay County, Fla. authorities say the murder apparently stemmed from what has been described as a “drug rip-off.”

The victim, Jason Ian Price, 16, was an Arnold High School student.

Those arrested were Rodney Jones, 18, and Gertavious Montrez Canada, 24, both charged with felony murder and armed robbery, and Demarcus Giddens, 21, charged with an open count of murder and armed robbery. All three are from Auburn.

Investigators believe Giddens shot Price dead.