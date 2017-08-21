 [fiatalert]
Birmingham teen shot in the face last week has died

A Birmingham teen who allegedly shot himself in the face last week died Saturday.

Antonio D. Foster, 16, reportedly was in an apartment in the Tom Brown Village housing authority on Aug. 15 when the accident occurred  around 10:30 p.m.

Authorities said Antonio and another male were handling the weapon shortly before it was fired. Law enforcement officials say their investigation of the matter is ongoing.

Antonio was taken to Children’s of Alabama. He was pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m. Saturday.

 

