Former Alabama House candidate wanted on felony warrant charges

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

HOOVER – Pamela Blackmore Jenkins, 46, a former candidate for Alabama House District 46 in 2014, is wanted on felony warrant charges, according to Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama.

The former republican candidate from Hoover is being charge with domestic violence and second-degree arson. It is not yet known what led to the charges being filed.

In 2014, Jenkins was the only black and female candidate running for Alabama House District 46 as a republican. The seat was previously occupied by state Rep. Paul DeMarco.