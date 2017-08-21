Lack of cooperation prompts Trussville police to deactivate McDonald’s armed robbery investigation

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVLLE — The duo that robbed a male at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Trussville McDonald’s Tuesday evening got a break today when city police deactivated the department’s investigation into the incident.

“The victim is not being cooperative in this case and has told me he does not wish to follow through on the prosecution if any arrests were made,” Trussville police detective Michael Bruce said today.

The robbery took place at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night outside the fast food eatery located at 1111 North Chalkville Road.

Bruce added there were “minor inconsistencies” in the victim’s account of the robbery during separate interviews that caused authorities to question the motive of the robbery.

During the robbery, two men, one armed with a handgun, took from the victim a wallet. Officials said last week they did not know if the wallet contained cash, credit cards or other valuables.

“We believe this was not a random act and this is no longer an active investigation,” Bruce said.