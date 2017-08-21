Lack of cooperation prompts Trussville police to deactivate McDonald’s armed robbery investigation
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVLLE — The duo that robbed a male at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Trussville McDonald’s Tuesday evening got a break today when city police deactivated the department’s investigation into the incident.
“The victim is not being cooperative in this case and has told me he does not wish to follow through on the prosecution if any arrests were made,” Trussville police detective Michael Bruce said today.
The robbery took place at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night outside the fast food eatery located at 1111 North Chalkville Road.
Bruce added there were “minor inconsistencies” in the victim’s account of the robbery during separate interviews that caused authorities to question the motive of the robbery.
During the robbery, two men, one armed with a handgun, took from the victim a wallet. Officials said last week they did not know if the wallet contained cash, credit cards or other valuables.
“We believe this was not a random act and this is no longer an active investigation,” Bruce said.
Comments
Deactivate?? 🙂
Sounds like a drug deal gone bad.
Sounds like they need to start an investigation for filing a false report.
So they “Pick & Choose” now
I’m curious. Can this idiot be charged with a crime when those two clowns rob somebody else?
Not “loving it”
Please don’t bring your ‘didn’t see nuthin’ BS to our communities. We do not want you and we do not need you. If you want to gang bang, keep it at home. If you’re ok gunning your own children down, we will mourn for their innocent lives, but we do not want you here. TPD basically said if you don’t care enough about your own to come forward, well, guess what, we are not going to devote our resources to help you. But let’s be clear, you bring your violence here, I have no doubt that TPD will hunt you until they find you.
Jus like Zahra Justice For Zahra Baker STEP MUM FILING fake report..after she abused the child. I hope that bitch has miserable life!! Comment the crime do the time.
“Lack of Cooperation”……Until our society demands accountability and responsibility this crap will continue. It is a society problem. Starts in the home and expands into the public domain….completely unacceptable!
Shayla Burks
Something sounds fishy , I bet it might be a scam and the so called Victim is part of the scam.
“Snitches get stitches!”
What this means is that the victim is not cooperating with the investigation. Get these all the time.
With a gun involved I wasn’t aware that they are able to drop the investigation. Doesn’t McDonald’s have cameras? Really that’s kind of scary