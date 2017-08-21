Man shot dead by Homewood police officer identified

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

The man shot dead by a Homewood police officer early Saturday morning has been identified.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said the deceased man is Thomas Justin Walton, 32, of Calera.

Walton was pronounced dead at 1:58 a.m. at UAB Hospital in Birmingham where he was transported after the shooting. Walton was in the parking lot of an Extended Stay America Hotel in Homewood when he was shot.

Authorities say the officer shot Walton, who was identified by Yates as white, after he tased the officer with his own weapon following a confrontation between the two.

Authorities with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office and the Homewood Police Department have requested that the State Bureau of Investigation probe Saturday’s officer-involved fatal shooting.

The officer involved in that shooting has not been identified.

The police officer involved in the shooting suffered minor injuries. He was treated and released from Brookwood Medical Center.

The incident reportedly began when the officer got into a confrontation with the man killed after the officer spoke to him in the hotel’s parking lot. This was when the deceased allegedly took the taser gun from the officer.