North half of Alabama should have optimal viewing conditions for eclipse

Posted by: Posted date: August 21, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM –National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting fairly clear skies for the northern half of Alabama during peak times of Monday’s solar eclipse. There is, however, a small chance of an isolated shower this afternoon.

Though Alabama is not in line for a total eclipse, much of the state will get a view of 90-97 percent blockage of the sun.

The eclipse will take place between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. with peak time occurring at about 1:30 p.m. local time.

