St. Clair Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Springville

St. Clair Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in Springville

Posted by: Posted date: August 21, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

SPRINGVILLE – A homicide investigation is being conducted by officers from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s office of a man who was found dead on Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, at around 8:46 a.m. an officer was called to Evergreen Road where a deceased white male was found. The victim has been identified as Michael Collins, 46. No information on how he was killed has been released.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

