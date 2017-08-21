Trussville man, 78, drowns in home pool

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A 78-year-old Trussville man drowned in his home pool Saturday afternoon despite area emergency technician’s efforts to revive him.

William “Bill” Godwin age 78, a resident of Acrilane Drive, which is located in the Echo Hills subdivision of Trussville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trussville police officers found Goodwin unresponsive near the rear of his home while responding to an emergency call made just before 1 p.m.

Police officer Robert Antonio entered the pool. He along with officer Brett Deloach pulled the victim from the pool. Both administered CPR in an effort to revive Goodwin until officials from Trussville Fire & Rescue arrived on scene.

Goodwin’s death was pronounced at approximately 1:20 p.m.

“It appears he fell in the pool,” Trussville Police detective Michael Bruce said.

Bruce added that foul play is not suspected in Goodwin’s death.

Bruce said Goodwin’s wife was at the home at the time that Goodwin died.