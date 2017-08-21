Two Birmingham teens that livestreamed crime charged with capital murder

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – Demarcus Daniels, 17, and X’Zavier McWillie, 16, have been charged with capital murder following a shooting that occurred in June when a Birmingham man was killed in gunfire not meant from him, according to AL.com. A chase ensued where to Birmingham policemen were injured.

According to the report, one of the teens allegedly stole his grandmother’s credit card. The teen’s father followed him until one of the teens opened fire on him from inside a car.

Antonio Brooks, 20, was nearby when the incident happened. As he was hit and killed his vehicle crashed into a nearby residence. He was a father to two children. The suspects then fled and a pursuit began by Birmingham Police.

The teens eventually collided with a patrol car on purpose. The incident was livestreamed on Facebook by one of the suspects.

Daniels and McWillie are being held without bond and have court hearings set for November.